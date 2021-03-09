Mexico: Rising inflation to put an end to Banxico’s easing cycle – CE

The further rise in Mexico’s headline inflation, to 3.8% YoY in February, was largely driven by higher fuel prices. This trend has further to run in the coming months which, alongside the recent downward pressure on the peso, suggests that Banxico will refrain from further monetary easing from here, in the view of Nikhil Sanghani, Latin America Economist at Capital Economics.
Key quotes
“The breakdown of the data showed further rises in fuel inflation offsetting weaker food inflation. Transport and housing inflation, which includes petrol and gas respectively, rose particularly sharply last month. This outweighed the continued slide in food inflation in February. Meanwhile, price pressures were fairly strong in most other categories, causing core inflation to tick up from 3.8% to 3.9%.”
“We think that headline inflation will rise well above Banxico’s 2-4% target range in the coming months. Unfavourable base effects combined with rising oil prices in recent weeks will cause a surge in energy inflation in late Q1 and much of Q2. The recent sell-off in the peso will also put upward pressure on prices. Accordingly, headline inflation will probably rise close to 5% in the next few months, while it’s likely that core inflation will remain stubbornly close to 4% too.”
“Rising inflation will probably cause jitters at the central bank and put an end to Banxico’s easing cycle.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hits 1.19 as US yields retreat
EUR/USD is trading around 1.19, up from the 2021 lows of 1.1836 as US ten-year yields fall from the highs above 1.60%. China's stock intervention helps improve the market mood the passage of US stimulus is eyed.
GBP/USD advances above 1.3850 amid dollar weakness
GBP/USD is taking advantage of the upbeat market mood to gain ground and recapture 1.3850. The mix of weaker US yields, BOE Governor Bailey's pushback against negative rates and the UK's progress on vaccines is boosting cable.
XAU/USD clings to strong recovery gains above $1700 mark
Gold witnessed a short-covering bounce and recovered the overnight losses to multi-month lows. A sharp pullback in the US bond yields undermined the USD and remained supportive of the move.
Dogecoin bulls relentlessly push for gains beyond $0.07
Dogecoin finally broke out of the symmetrical triangle discussed multiple times last week. The 'Meme Coin' has been yearning for recovery to all-time highs and perhaps a breakout above $0.1.
US Dollar Index comes under pressure and retest 92.00
The upside momentum in the greenback appears somewhat dented and drag the US Dollar Index (DXY) back to the 92.00 neighbourhood.