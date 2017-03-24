Skip to main content
Show navigation
FXStreet
Home
Rates & charts
News
Analysis
Economic Calendar
Live Video
Education
Brokers
Twitter
Facebook
More options
Follow us on
Linkedin
FXStreetBlog
Youtube
RSS Feeds
News
User Settings
English
MOST POPULAR
EURUSD
GBPUSD
USDJPY
US Dollar Index
GOLD
OIL
Mexico Retail Sales (MoM) up to -1.1% in January from previous -1.4%
By
FXStreet Team
LATEST NEWS
Filter by topic in News
Results
Mexico Retail Sales (MoM) up to -1.1% in January from previous -1.4%
FXStreet
|
14:00 GMT
United States Markit Services PMI came in at 52.9, below expectations (54.2) in March
FXStreet
|
13:47 GMT
United States Markit PMI Composite: 53.2 (March) vs previous 54.1
FXStreet
|
13:46 GMT
United States Markit Manufacturing PMI registered at 53.4, below expectations (54.8) in March
FXStreet
|
13:46 GMT
U.S. HoR aims to hold procedural vote by 11:15 am et (15:15 gmt) - RTRS
FXStreet
|
13:41 GMT
EUR/JPY rallies should struggle near 120.40 – Commerzbank
FXStreet
|
13:19 GMT
AUD/USD bounces off 0.7600 handle, healthcare vote awaited
FXStreet
|
13:16 GMT
Labor market improvements have been slowing - Fed's Bullard
FXStreet
|
13:15 GMT
USD/JPY sticks to the neutral bias near term – UOB
FXStreet
|
13:14 GMT
India Current Account Balance $ down to $-7.9B in 4Q from previous $-3.4B
FXStreet
|
13:08 GMT
India Balance Payment $ declined to $-1.2B in 4Q from previous $8.5B
FXStreet
|
13:07 GMT
India Trade Deficit - RBI down to -33.3B in 4Q from previous -25.6B
FXStreet
|
13:07 GMT
Canada Bank of Canada Consumer Price Index Core (MoM): 0.4% (February) vs previous 0.5%
FXStreet
|
13:07 GMT
Infrastructure plan will likely leverage around $200 billion - U.S. Treasury's Mnuchin
FXStreet
|
13:00 GMT
GBP/USD: Pause within the overall downtrend - SocGen
FXStreet
|
12:55 GMT
There is further room for economic growth - U.S. Treasury's Mnuchin
FXStreet
|
12:50 GMT
USD/CAD tests daily highs post-CPI, 1.3400 closer
FXStreet
|
12:46 GMT
EUR/USD: Potential of the technical pattern is at 1.13 - SocGen
FXStreet
|
12:40 GMT
Upward dollar movement from tax could aid consumers, hurt exporters - U.S. Treasury's Mnuchin
FXStreet
|
12:36 GMT
GBP/USD keeps red below 1.25 handle post US data, House vote awaited
FXStreet
|
12:35 GMT
Load More content ...