Mexico President Obrador: Senators have accepted proposed changes to USMCA

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Monday announced that Mexican senators have accepted the proposed changes to the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) trade agreement, per Reuters.

"We are now waiting for the United States to make the next move," Obrador added. "Now is the right time to decide on the USMCA."

These comments seem to be helping the MXN gather strength against its major rivals. As of writing, the USD/MXN pair was down 0.25% on the day at 19.2535.