Mexico: Inflation expectations moving in the right direction? – TD Securities

According to analysts at TD Securities, Mexico’s September CPI is expected to mark close to (if not the) bottom of the near term dis-inflation momentum on a y/y basis as base effects from 2018 ease.

Key Quotes

“Inflation expectations are moving in the right direction, though remain well above target, but at least are tracking the developments in headline inflation. This will leave space for Banxico to continue easing at a gradual rate, though should we see expectations ease substantially, a cut of 50bps may be possible.”