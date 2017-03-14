Skip to main content
Mexico Industrial Output (YoY) up to -0.1% in January from previous -0.6%
FXStreet Team
Mexico Industrial Output (MoM) rose from previous -0.1% to 0.1% in January
FXStreet
|
12 minutes ago
US stocks weighed down by slump in oil prices; Fed in focus
FXStreet
|
15 minutes ago
NZD/USD showing signs of potential basing – UOB
FXStreet
|
15 minutes ago
Moody's - Next Fed rate hike will have "little" effect on US borrowing costs - RTRS
FXStreet
|
18 minutes ago
USD/RUB testing 2-day tops near 59.50
FXStreet
|
22 minutes ago
US: PPI up 2.2% for the 12 months ended Feb., largest since Mar. 2012
FXStreet
|
35 minutes ago
United Kingdom CB Leading Economic Index increased to 0.4% in February from previous 0%
FXStreet
|
41 minutes ago
UK PM May: The Queen will approve the Government's Brexit Bill in days
FXStreet
|
54 minutes ago
USD/CAD surges to 1.35 neighborhood as oil tumbles
FXStreet
|
59 minutes ago
Fed rate hike wouldn’t have much implication for the currency market - BNZ
FXStreet
|
13:10 GMT
RUB stays under pressure near term – Danske Bank
FXStreet
|
13:04 GMT
USD/JPY neutral stance near term – UOB
FXStreet
|
12:59 GMT
United States Redbook index (MoM): -0.6% (March 10) vs -0.8%
FXStreet
|
12:56 GMT
EUR/USD stays depressed around 1.0630
FXStreet
|
12:55 GMT
United States Redbook index (YoY) increased to 1.3% in March 10 from previous 1%
FXStreet
|
12:55 GMT
UK committed to engaging Scottish government in the Brexit process - UK PM Spokesman
FXStreet
|
12:40 GMT
United States Producer Price Index (YoY) above forecasts (2%) in February: Actual (2.2%)
FXStreet
|
12:33 GMT
United States Producer Price Index ex Food & Energy (YoY) in line with forecasts (1.5%) in February
FXStreet
|
12:32 GMT
United States Producer Price Index (MoM) above forecasts (0.1%) in February: Actual (0.3%)
FXStreet
|
12:32 GMT
Load More content ...