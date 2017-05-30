Skip to main content
Show navigation
FXStreet
Home
Rates & charts
News
Analysis
Economic Calendar
Live Video
Education
Brokers
Twitter
Facebook
More options
Follow us on
Linkedin
FXStreetBlog
Youtube
RSS Feeds
News
User Settings
English
MOST POPULAR
EURUSD
GBPUSD
USDJPY
OIL
BREXIT
NFP
Mexico Fiscal Balance, pesos declined to 58.48B in April from previous 340.61B
By
FXStreet Team
LATEST NEWS
Filter by topic in News
Results
Mexico Fiscal Balance, pesos declined to 58.48B in April from previous 340.61B
FXStreet
|
34 minutes ago
Forex today: not as much inflation in US hurts DXY
FXStreet
|
34 minutes ago
Wall Street closes lower, weighed down by mixed data and weak oil
FXStreet
|
36 minutes ago
ECB: No significant change in forward guidance, exit will be gradual - HSBC
FXStreet
|
19:41 GMT
Lower AUD is now supporting the competitiveness of Australia’s services exports - HSBC
FXStreet
|
19:33 GMT
USD/MXN up more than 1% ahead of state elections
FXStreet
|
19:22 GMT
US Dollar consolidates near daily lows above 97
FXStreet
|
19:21 GMT
EUR/GBP unphased by latest polls, capped around 0.87 handle
FXStreet
|
19:15 GMT
UK Election: Tory lead over Labour has shrunk once more to eight points - Press Association
FXStreet
|
18:42 GMT
GBP/USD moves away from highs, recovery limited
FXStreet
|
18:37 GMT
EUR/USD: testing key resistance with eyes for 1.1235
FXStreet
|
18:28 GMT
US NFP: We expect a 185K reading - Wells Fargo
FXStreet
|
17:54 GMT
United States 4-Week Bill Auction rose from previous 0.735% to 0.84%
FXStreet
|
17:28 GMT
Fed's Brainard: Another U.S. rate hike likely appropriate soon
FXStreet
|
17:18 GMT
NZD/USD advances to highest level since early March, 0.71 in sight
FXStreet
|
17:12 GMT
ECB: will market expectations be too high? - Nomura
FXStreet
|
17:11 GMT
EUR/USD: bearish bias on funamentals - Scotiabank
FXStreet
|
17:03 GMT
Gold intermarket: watching yen and Wall Street's performance
FXStreet
|
16:59 GMT
USD/JPY tumbles below 110.90 to fresh weekly lows
FXStreet
|
16:29 GMT
United States 3-Month Bill Auction: 0.96% vs 0.92%
FXStreet
|
16:19 GMT
Load More content ...