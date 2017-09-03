Skip to main content
LATEST NEWS
Filter by topic in News
Results
Mexico Core Inflation climbed from previous 0.58% to 0.76% in February
FXStreet
|
18 minutes ago
Mexico Headline Inflation down to 0.58% in February from previous 1.7%
FXStreet
|
18 minutes ago
ECB's Draghi says, there is no sense of urgency to take further action
FXStreet
|
21 minutes ago
ECB's Draghi says risk of deflation largely disappeared
FXStreet
|
27 minutes ago
ECB's Draghi: 2017 inflation seen at 1.7% vs. 1.3%
FXStreet
|
33 minutes ago
EUR/USD clings to gains on Draghi’s presser, around 1.0560
FXStreet
|
34 minutes ago
ECB's Draghi: Risks tilted to the downside
FXStreet
|
37 minutes ago
GBP/USD recovery gains momentum, hits fresh session peak
FXStreet
|
40 minutes ago
Inflation pressures remain subdued - Draghi
FXStreet
|
42 minutes ago
Canada New Housing Price Index (YoY) climbed from previous 3% to 3.1% in January
FXStreet
|
47 minutes ago
United States Export Price Index (YoY) rose from previous 2.3% to 3.1% in February
FXStreet
|
48 minutes ago
United States Export Price Index (MoM) above expectations (0.2%) in February: Actual (0.3%)
FXStreet
|
49 minutes ago
United States Import Price Index (YoY) up to 4.6% in February from previous 3.7%
FXStreet
|
49 minutes ago
Canada New Housing Price Index (MoM) remains at 0.1% in January
FXStreet
|
50 minutes ago
United States Continuing Jobless Claims registered at 2.058M, below expectations (2.06M) in February 24
FXStreet
|
50 minutes ago
United States Import Price Index (MoM) above expectations (0.1%) in February: Actual (0.2%)
FXStreet
|
50 minutes ago
United States Initial Jobless Claims registered at 243K above expectations (235K) in March 3
FXStreet
|
50 minutes ago
Canada Capacity Utilization climbed from previous 81.9% to 82.2% in 4Q
FXStreet
|
50 minutes ago
USD/RUB leaps to highs near 59.50
FXStreet
|
54 minutes ago
USD/CAD extends strong up-surge further beyond 1.35 mark
FXStreet
|
13:09 GMT
