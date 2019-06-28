Mexico: Banxico’s easing cycle expected to start in 3Q19 - BBVA

According to the Javier Amador and Carlos Serrano from the Research Department at BBVA, the less hawkish language used yesterday from the Bank of Mexico and the dissenting vote, suggests interest rate cuts later this year are likely.
Key Quotes:
“We argued that Banxico should start cutting rates at this meeting but that it would not happen. It did not. Yet, one member voted for a cut and the tone was less hawkish. Both point to a small step towards easing later this year.”
“Although it is important that one member voted for a rate cut as easing will be in discussion in coming meetings, we view as more significant the less hawkish tone of the statement. This considering that the dissenting vote likely came from Gerardo Esquivel, who disagreed with the hawkish tone of the previous statement and likely remains alone within the Board (for now) in his view on inflation risks.”
“The fact that the wording was less hawkish might be more significant as the tone inched closer to resembling weak growth, slowing inflation and easing inflation risks. Going forward we should now focus on likely small incremental steps towards a more dovish tone, paving the way for rate cuts later this year. We now expect more decisive changes to the tone of the statement in the next meeting (Aug 15) and a rate cut in the following meeting (Sep 26). We continue to expect the start of the easing cycle in 3Q19, as reality catches with Banxico.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates below 1.1400 amid upbeat EZ inflation,
EUR/USD is rising, trading closer to 1.1400. Euro-zone core inflation exceeded expectations with 1.1%, boosting the euro. US Core PCE also beat with 1.6% YoY. Markets are awaiting the all-important Trump-Xi summit in Japan.
GBP/USD trades around 1.2700 amid political speculation
GBP/USD is trading around 1.2700 after UK Q1 GDP was confirmed at 0.5% QoQ. Boris Johnson refused to reject the option of bypassing parliament to ram through a no-deal Brexit. The Trump-Xi summit is awaited.
USD/JPY climbs back closer to daily tops, lacks follow-through
The USD/JPY pair extended its steady intraday climb and jumped to the top end of its daily trading range, around the 107.80 region post-US data, albeit lacked follow-through.
Gold refreshes session lows; downside seems limited ahead of Trump-Xi meeting
Gold finally broke down of its European session consolidation phase and dropped to fresh session lows, around the $1407 region in the last hour.
Bitcoin price prediction: BTC/USD has a lack of strong support levels till $10,750
BTC/USD plummeted this Thursday as the price went down from a high of $13,345 to a low of $10,275, before settling around $11,145.