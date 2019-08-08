Mexico: Banxico to hold rates steady next week, potential for cuts late this year –  TDS

Sacha Tihanyi, Deputy Head of Emerging Markets Strategy at TD Securities, points out they see the Bank of Mexico holding steady on rates at the August meeting, as underlying inflation dynamics continue to evolve in an unconstructive manner, in the face of non-convergent inflation expectations, driving upwards revisions to their own Mexican inflation forecast.
Key Quotes:
“Our view on the Banxico rate trajectory has been driven by our read on inflation dynamics within the context of elevated inflation expectations. Crucial in this is the heightened impact that MXN weakness can have on Mexico's price complex in the face of unhinged inflation expectations. FX shocks within this context are more at risk of leading to "second round" inflation effects, which necessitates a careful MXN-supportive monetary policy stance until inflation expectations and core inflation normalizes.”
“We expect to see dovish tilts in the statement play out through the growth channel, and expect the board to continue to have at least one dissent for rate cuts.”
“We see the potential for cuts late this year (our call remains Q1'20), should the next two months of inflation data show core dynamics and inflation expectations better contained.”
“Yield has been absolutely invaluable to supporting MXN (as had Fed volatility suppression), and Banxico will face increasing risks to the currency the more rapidly easing is enacted, which could be challenging if the inflation metrics are not evolving constructively. The July inflation print at the least suggests that further time is required before Banxico can feel comfortable that it won't face further upside risk in the inflation outlook, which is meaningful for an inflation-targeting central bank.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades around 1.1200 amid market calm
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1200, consolidating. Markets are calmer after China has fixed the yuan at a stronger level than expected and despite its complaints about unfair US treatment.
GBP/USD is retreating on reports of elections immediately after Brexit
GBP/USD is trading around closer to 1.2100 after the FT reported that PM Boris Johnson will hold an election on November 1st, a day after a no-deal Brexit
USD/JPY: Not out of the woods yet, bias remains tilted in favour of bearish traders
Trade concerns and a slowing global economy continue to benefit the JPY’s safe-haven status. Bulls seemed unimpressed by a solid rebound in the US bond yields, improving risk sentiment.
Gold flat on Thursday, hovering near $1500
Gold prices are modestly off multi-year highs on Thursday, trading slightly below the $1500 area. The intraday tone is bearish but so far the correction has been limited.
Bitcoin is scaffolding in search of new highs
The current process is positive in the medium and long term. Ethereum has structures but needs fresh money. XRP continues at its particular ordeal.