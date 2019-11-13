Mexico: Banxico to cut key rate by 50bps - BBVA

On Thursday, the Bank of Mexico will announce its decision on monetary policy. According to the Research Department at BBVA, Banxico will make a 50bp rate cut that would mark the beginning of a long overdue easing cycle.
Key Quotes:
“All members will vote for a rate cut, we expect a split vote again but now with a third Board member joining the two members that already saw the need for a faster pace of easing in September’s meeting.”
“A 50bp would not take the markets by surprise at all since one third of the analysts surveyed by Bloomberg are expecting a larger cut and the swap curve is pricing in a bit more than 50bp of easing for the rest of 2019.”
“Although given the lag with which monetary policy operates and the current unwarranted restrictive stance Banxico is well behind the curve in the easing cycle, it has shown extreme caution and a smaller 25bp rate cut has a 40% chance in our view.”
“Following the dovish shift in the previous statement, we now expect a clear dovish forward guidance in Thursday’s monetary policy decision accompanying statement.”
“We continue to expect the policy rate to reach 7.0% by year-end and 6.0% by June 2020; a faster easing pace and a looser monetary policy stance are warranted but we expect Banxico to remain cautious.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pierces 1.1000, Powell failed to impress
The market is showing little reaction to Fed’s Chief words, although the greenback remains strong. EUR/USD struggling around the 1.1000 figure and at a fresh one-month low.
GBP/USD struggles around 1.2850 after weak UK CPI, amid election speculation
GBP/USD is trading around 1.2850, as UK opinion polls are showing contradictory results. UK CPI fell to 1.5% in October, worse than expected and weighing on the pound.
USD/JPY: Market seeks for safety ahead of Powell
Equities are under pressure ahead of Powell and after a disappointing Trump’s speech. US inflation seen posting a modest advance in October, steady at 2.4% YoY. USD/JPY at weekly lows, decline to steepen on a break below 108.65.
Gold: Recovering from 3-month lows, not out of the woods yet
Having found some support near 38.2% Fibonacci level of the $1265-$1557 bullish move in the previous session, gold managed to gain some follow-through traction on Wednesday.
Australian employment Preview: Little can change RBA’s dovish stance
Australia will release this Thursday its October employment data. The economy is expected to have added 15.0K new jobs in the month, following a 14.7K increase in September.