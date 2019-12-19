Mexico: Banxico to continue with the 25bps pace of easing – TDS

Analysts at TD Securities are expecting Banxico to continue with the 25bps per meeting pace of easing for the final rate decision of 2019.

Key Quotes

“The market has moved further towards our more dovish outlook for 2020 easing in aggregate and though we continue to see gradual 25bp cuts at each meeting next year, we do not discount the possibility that this is incremented at some point in 2020 should market conditions support more aggressive easing.”