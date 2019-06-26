Mexico: Banxico likely to leave the policy rate unchanged - Rabobank

Rabobank analysts are expecting the Banxico to leave the policy rate unchanged at 8.25% on Thursday, June 27th.
Key Quotes
“All of the 19 analysts surveyed by Bloomberg are expecting a no-change decision. At the last meeting, Banxico highlighted the exchange rate, the Fed, economic slack and the Budget as key.”
“The underlying economic backdrop in Mexico has developed in line with our expectations and our view on Banxico policy is broadly unchanged - we still expect an easing cycle to begin in Q4 of this year.”
“That said, we now expect a 25bp ‘insurance cut’ from the Fed in July (as well as the 125bp we were already expecting in July) and the odds of an earlier move from Banxico have risen.”
“Furthermore, if it becomes clear that the Fed is going to follow up with further cuts then we may need to add a ‘follow-the-Fed’ element to our projected Banxico policy rate path but this is not yet our base case.”
“We expect USD/MXN to primarily trade a 19.10 to 19.40 range in the next 1-3 months.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates losses as Fed moderates message
EUR/USD is trading above 1.1350, consolidating its losses. The Fed's Bullard and Chair Powell have conveyed a balanced message and chancing for a sharp rate cut of 50bp in July have dropped.
GBP/USD on the back foot after Johnson's Brexit commitment
GBP/USD is trading below 1.2700, losing some ground. Leading Conservative contender Johnson has rattled markets by saying leaving the EU by October 31st is "do or die." BOE Governor Carney speaks later.
USD/JPY: Bulls back in charge, re-takes 107.50
The less dovish rhetoric from a selection of Fed speakers overnight continues to aid the post-FOMC US dollar recovery, prompting the USD/JPY pair to retest the midpoint of the 107 handle despite negative Asian equities.
Gold retreats farther from multi-year tops, back closer to $1400 mark
Gold hovers near the lower end of its daily trading range, albeit has still managed to hold its neck above the key $1400 psychological mark.
US Durable Goods Orders Preview: Recovery but where is the trend?
The US Census Bureau will release its report on Manufacturers New Orders for Durable Goods in May on Wednesday June 26th at 8:30 am EDT, 12:30 pm GMT