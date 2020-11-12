Mexico: Banxico leaves policy rate unchanged at 4.25%

The central bank of Mexico (Banxico) announced on Thursday that it left its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 4.25%. In its statement, Banxico noted that one member of the board voted for a 25 basis points rate cut.

Market reaction

With the initial market reaction, the USD/MXN pair erased a large portion of daily gains and was last seen trading at 20.5645, still up 0.5% on the day.

Key takeaways from the press release as summarized by Reuters

"Balance of risks for inflation is uncertain."

"Challenges for the monetary policy due to pandemic include a significant impact on economic activity, financial shock and their effects on inflation."

"Since the last policy decision, peso exhibited volatility and appreciated."

"Ample conditions of slack expected throughout the time frame in which monetary policy operates."

"Risks for inflation, economic activity and financial markets pose major challenges for monetary policy and for the economy in general."

"Recent behaviour of headline, core inflation and of factors that affect them implies a slight increase in the foreseen trajectories within the forecast horizon."