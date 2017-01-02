Mexico: Accelerated talks to update free trade pact with EU - Reuters

The European Union and Mexico were on the wires, via Reuters, as both countries have set two new rounds of trade talks in the first half of 2017 an acceleration of negotiations to deepen economic ties in the wake of Donald Trump's inauguration as U.S. president.

Key Highlights:

•European leaders have said Brussels should take advantage of a more protectionist U.S. leader, who has already withdrawn from the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) trade deal, to step up negotiations with would-be partners.

•The EU and Mexico have a free trade pact dating from 2000 that they began to update last year, holding talks in June and November.

•The European Union is Mexico's third largest trading partner after the United States and China. EU-Mexico trade in goods more than doubled from 2000 to 53 billion euros ($57.23 billion) in 2015.