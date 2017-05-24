Skip to main content
Mexico 1st half-month Inflation above expectations (-0.39%) in May: Actual (-0.34%)
By
FXStreet Team
Mexico 1st half-month Inflation above expectations (-0.39%) in May: Actual (-0.34%)
FXStreet
|
May 24, 13:01 GMT
Mexico 1st half-month Core Inflation came in at 0.15%, above forecasts (0.11%) in May
FXStreet
|
May 24, 13:01 GMT
United States Housing Price Index (MoM) came in at 0.6%, above expectations (0.5%) in March
FXStreet
|
May 24, 13:01 GMT
UAE EnergyMin: UAE ready for six or nine month extension of oil output cuts
FXStreet
|
May 24, 13:00 GMT
WTI reverses sharply from 5-week tops, EIA report and OPEC meeting awaited
FXStreet
|
May 24, 12:56 GMT
Draghi speech: Monetary policy measures put in place in recent years have proven to be effective
FXStreet
|
May 24, 12:54 GMT
USD/JPY neutral, likely between 110.20/113.10 – UOB
FXStreet
|
May 24, 12:26 GMT
EUR/USD further losses expected below 1.1170 – Scotiabank
FXStreet
|
May 24, 12:25 GMT
Kuwait OilMin: All options are on the table - Reuters
FXStreet
|
May 24, 12:24 GMT
NZD/USD jumps back closer to one-month highs ahead of FOMC minutes
FXStreet
|
May 24, 12:19 GMT
US: Bracing for a strong rebound in existing home sales – BMO CM
FXStreet
|
May 24, 12:17 GMT
Canada: Sharp slowdown in housing market may force BoC to maintain status quo for medium term – Deutsche Bank
FXStreet
|
May 24, 12:13 GMT
USD/JPY flat below 112.00 ahead of FOMC
FXStreet
|
May 24, 12:11 GMT
FOMC Minutes to shed light on Fed's balance sheet intentions – BMO CM
FXStreet
|
May 24, 12:06 GMT
Spain: Politics is back – HSBC
FXStreet
|
May 24, 11:58 GMT
BoC Preview: Comfortably neutral – BMO CM
FXStreet
|
May 24, 11:51 GMT
GBP/USD fails to clear 1.30 barrier, surrenders daily gains
FXStreet
|
May 24, 11:48 GMT
NZ: Budget likely to show that economy's performance is generating greater revenue - BBH
FXStreet
|
May 24, 11:44 GMT
USD/JPY stays on the defensive near term – Commerzbank
FXStreet
|
May 24, 11:40 GMT
GBP/USD: a top in place? – UOB
FXStreet
|
May 24, 11:38 GMT
