Mexico 12-Month Inflation: 4.72% (January) vs 3.36%
By
FXStreet Team
FXStreet
|
Feb 09, 14:01 GMT
Mexico Headline Inflation up to 1.7% in January from previous 0.46%
FXStreet
|
Feb 09, 14:01 GMT
Mexico Core Inflation increased to 0.58% in January from previous 0.45%
FXStreet
|
Feb 09, 14:01 GMT
USD/JPY a drop to 111.30 remains on the cards – UOB
FXStreet
|
Feb 09, 13:54 GMT
EUR/GBP comes down to test lows near 0.8500
FXStreet
|
Feb 09, 13:48 GMT
AUD/USD clings to recovery gains after US weekly jobless claims
FXStreet
|
Feb 09, 13:41 GMT
Canada New Housing Price Index (YoY) unchanged at 3% in December
FXStreet
|
Feb 09, 13:31 GMT
United States Continuing Jobless Claims above expectations (2.06M) in January 27: Actual (2.078M)
FXStreet
|
Feb 09, 13:31 GMT
Canada New Housing Price Index (MoM) came in at 0.1% below forecasts (0.2%) in December
FXStreet
|
Feb 09, 13:31 GMT
United States Initial Jobless Claims came in at 234K below forecasts (250K) in February 3
FXStreet
|
Feb 09, 13:31 GMT
CBRF monitoring impact on RUB from USD purchases – CBRF’s E.Nabiullina
FXStreet
|
Feb 09, 13:20 GMT
USD/CHF attempting a fresh move towards conquering parity mark
FXStreet
|
Feb 09, 13:05 GMT
Russia Central Bank Reserves $: $394.1B vs $392.5B
FXStreet
|
Feb 09, 13:01 GMT
GBP/USD no change to the neutral stance – UOB
FXStreet
|
Feb 09, 12:47 GMT
Gold trading with mild bearish bias below $1240 level ahead of jobless claims
FXStreet
|
Feb 09, 12:33 GMT
Could Germany back down? - Natixis
FXStreet
|
Feb 09, 12:29 GMT
Banxico expected to hike its benchmark rate - RBC Capital Markets
FXStreet
|
Feb 09, 12:15 GMT
Strong or Weak Dollar Good for the US? The $16 trillion Question - BBH
FXStreet
|
Feb 09, 11:58 GMT
EUR/CHF rallies should be short lived - Natixis
FXStreet
|
Feb 09, 11:48 GMT
EUR/USD back below 1.0700, Fedspeak on sight
FXStreet
|
Feb 09, 11:44 GMT
