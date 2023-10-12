- Mexican Peso slumps more than 1%, as the USD/MXN climbs above 18.00.
- Banxico maintains a firm stance on elevating rates, with no imminent signs of cuts.
- Market speculations arise regarding a potential Fed rate hike in December, following US inflation data.
Mexican Peso (MXN) remains downward pressured late in the North American session, courtesy of elevated Treasury bond yields in the United States (US), which climbed after a high September inflation report. Speculations of the US Federal Reserve (Fed) could increase rates and trigger flows toward the Greenback (USD). The USD/MXN is exchanging hands at around 18.00
The latest monetary policy minutes of the Bank of Mexico (Banxico) highlighted the central bank's commitment to keeping rates elevated for an extended period. Most board members cited persistent service inflation as the primary reason for maintaining higher interest rates. It's worth noting that Banxico has kept rates unchanged at 11.25% for the fourth consecutive meeting and has not indicated any intention to cut rates in the near future. In contrast, US inflation increased in September, contrary to the belief of Federal Reserve (Fed) officials that additional rate hikes were unnecessary. This inflation data prompted a reaction in the CME FedWatch Tool, with traders starting to believe that the Fed might raise rates at the December meeting.
Daily Digest Market Movers: Mexican Peso weakens, oscillates at around 18.00
- Mexico's Industrial Production (IP) for August improved by 5.2% YoY, exceeding forecasts of 4.6% and July’s 4.8% increase.
- On a monthly basis, IP in Mexico rose 0.3% as expected, but trailed the previous 0.5% reading.
- The US Consumer Price Index increased 3.7% YoY in September, unchanged from August but above forecasts of 3.6%.
- US core CPI dipped as expected to 4.1% from 4.3% in August.
- Initial Jobless Claims in the US for the week ending October 7 came at 209K, below forecasts of 210K.
- The CME Group FedWatch Tool shows expectations for a 25 bps rate hike in December 2023 rose from 26.3% a day ago to 35.7%.
- The September US Producer Price Index (PPI) rose by 0.5% MoM, above estimates of 0.4%, while the core PPI expanded by 0.3%, exceeding forecasts of 0.2%.
- On an annual basis, the PPI rose by 2.2%, above forecasts and August’s figures, of 1.6% and 2%, respectively. The core PPI rate stood at 2.7%, exceeding projections and the prior month’s data.
- Mexico’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) grew by 4.45% YoY in September, slightly below the 4.47% estimated.
- The core CPI inflation in Mexico stood at a stickier 5.76% YoY, as widely estimated, but has broken below the 6% threshold.
- The Bank of Mexico (Banxico) held rates at 11.25% in September and revised its inflation projections from 3.5% to 3.87% for 2024, above the central bank’s 3% target (plus or minus 1%).
Technical Analysis: Mexican Peso to remain on the defensive, as USD/MXN buyers eye 18.50
The Mexican Peso depreciated after testing the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 17.76, with the USD/MXN pair reaching a weekly low of 17.75. Still, it bounced on the release of US inflation data, towards 17.97, shy of reclaiming 18.00. If the exotic pair achieves a daily close above 18.00, that will form a ‘bullish engulfing’ candlestick pattern, comprised of the price action of Wednesday and Thursday, and could pave the way for further upside. If achieved, the next resistance would be 18.48. Conversely, failure to do it would expose the USD/MXN to selling pressure and challenge the 200-day SMA at 17.76 before testing the 20-day SMA at 17.61.
Inflation FAQs
What is inflation?
Inflation measures the rise in the price of a representative basket of goods and services. Headline inflation is usually expressed as a percentage change on a month-on-month (MoM) and year-on-year (YoY) basis. Core inflation excludes more volatile elements such as food and fuel which can fluctuate because of geopolitical and seasonal factors. Core inflation is the figure economists focus on and is the level targeted by central banks, which are mandated to keep inflation at a manageable level, usually around 2%.
What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?
The Consumer Price Index (CPI) measures the change in prices of a basket of goods and services over a period of time. It is usually expressed as a percentage change on a month-on-month (MoM) and year-on-year (YoY) basis. Core CPI is the figure targeted by central banks as it excludes volatile food and fuel inputs. When Core CPI rises above 2% it usually results in higher interest rates and vice versa when it falls below 2%. Since higher interest rates are positive for a currency, higher inflation usually results in a stronger currency. The opposite is true when inflation falls.
What is the impact of inflation on foreign exchange?
Although it may seem counter-intuitive, high inflation in a country pushes up the value of its currency and vice versa for lower inflation. This is because the central bank will normally raise interest rates to combat the higher inflation, which attract more global capital inflows from investors looking for a lucrative place to park their money.
How does inflation influence the price of Gold?
Formerly, Gold was the asset investors turned to in times of high inflation because it preserved its value, and whilst investors will often still buy Gold for its safe-haven properties in times of extreme market turmoil, this is not the case most of the time. This is because when inflation is high, central banks will put up interest rates to combat it.
Higher interest rates are negative for Gold because they increase the opportunity-cost of holding Gold vis-a-vis an interest-bearing asset or placing the money in a cash deposit account. On the flipside, lower inflation tends to be positive for Gold as it brings interest rates down, making the bright metal a more viable investment alternative.
