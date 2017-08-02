Mexican Peso: A two-way street for now - Nomura

Mario Robles and David Wagner, Latam FX Strategists at Nomura, expect the Mexican Peso to experience better trading days ahead after a tough 2016 that was the consequence of weak fundamentals.

Key Quotes

"While we are not out of the woods yet, market participants look to be assigning lower probabilities to tail risk scenarios as Mexico and the US prepare to sit at the negotiations table. We think that this slight change in the market’s psyche, following more positive (or at least less adverse) rhetoric from the new US administration around trade policy with Mexico, means that a range of adverse outcomes for Mexico are likely to have already been priced in, leaving room for positive developments to be asymmetrically priced in."

"Clearly, MXN has traded with a better tone in the past two weeks. In our view, this movement has co-existed with several other simultaneous changes, not only to fundamentals in both Mexico and the US, but also in global FX. These moving parts (and sometimes in opposite directions) makes our analysis yet more complicated, tilting our scale towards being neutral the currency until we obtain more information on the proceedings of trade negotiations and any significant change to Mexico’s external accounts."

"MXN should continue to trade range-bound in the short-term, and the catalyst for a sustained trend in the medium to longer-term remains elusive. This environment should provide various opportunities to trade wide ranges. This short-term dynamic could be dependent on headline news impulses and as external global conditions allow it."

"Our view is that the absence of negative news in the short term, coupled with a weak broad USD backdrop, should result in positive price action for the MXN and potentially lower implied volatility levels."

