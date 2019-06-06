Mexican Foreign Minister: Some advances made in immigration talks, too soon for an outcome

Mexican Foreign Minister, who said he is departing the U.S. State Department, but will return later with his team, has said that there have been some advances made in immigration talks.

"Too soon for any outcome of trade talks with the U.S" - Mexican Foreign Minister said.

This follows yesterday's round 1 of talks where there had been no deal agreed but a feeling that something would be achieved between the two teams today.

Trump said that if no agreement is made this week, then tariffs will kick in as of Monday at 5%.

USD/MXN is +0.79% at the time of writing.