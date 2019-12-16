Mexican Deputy ForeignMin: Mexico will never accept 'disguised' labour inspectors under USMCA

Mexico’s Deputy Foreign Minister for North America, Jesus Seade, tweeted out on Sunday, objecting a part in the new United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) that would subject his country to labor enforcement inspectors from other countries, per Reuters.

Key Quotes:

“Mexico will NEVER accept any measure that would see inspectors disguised for a simple reason: Mexican law prohibits it, “NO INSPECTORS.”

“The obsession of Democrats with ‘enforcement’, an unilateralist term meaning ‘force to comply’, cost blood, was tended to with the panels.”

“The legitimate way to enforce, in both countries, is with our respective laws.”

Last Tuesday, Canada, Mexico and the United States signed a fresh overhaul of a quarter-century-old deal – USMCA.