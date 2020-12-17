Mexican central bank leaves key rate unchanged at 4.25%, as expected

NEWS | | By Ross J Burland

The Mexico central bank set its benchmark interest rate at 4.25% and says that the board was not unanimous on rate decision.

However, two members of its five-person governing board voted to lower borrowing costs by 25 basis points to 4.00%.

Nevertheless, the peso has surged vs a wekaning US dollar and the bears have not thrown in the twoell yet, supporting the EM's space. 

Key points

Says two members of the board voted to cut-rate to 4.00%.

Says the balance of risks for the trajectory of inflation is uncertain.

Says monetary policy implementation will depend on evolution factors affecting headline, core inflation and on their expectations.

Says pause provides the necessary room to confirm that the trajectory of inflation converges to the target.

Says risks for inflation, economic activity and financial markets pose major challenges for monetary policy and for the economy in general.

Says economic activity in Mexico continued to improve at the start of 4th quarter, but remains below the levels prior to the pandemic, in an environment of uncertainty and downward risks.

Says headline inflation expectations for the end of 2020 were adjusted downwards and those for the medium and long terms remained stable at levels above the 3% target.

Says ample slack conditions are expected throughout the time frame in which monetary policy operates.

Says imperative to safeguard institutional framework, strengthen macroeconomic fundamentals, adopt necessary actions on monetary and fiscal policy fronts, to enable a better adjustment of domestic financial markets.

USD/MXN update

USD/MXN is better offered on the news within a bearish trend pertaining to US dollar weakness and optimism for global economic growth in 2021. The pair trades at 19.7888, -0.27% at the time of writing, 

EM-FX is buoyed by the more positive mood and vaccine rollouts in Western economies fuelling risk appetite and the hunt for yield. 

The MSCI index is up some 1.85% for the week at the time of writing at the highest levels since Jan 2018.

USD/MXN 15-min chart

Meanwhile, from a technical standpoint, the BdeM sell-off has run into support. 

It has left an overextended M-formation on the 15-min chart. Following such a pattern, a correction of the prior leg of the formation, in this case, a downside impulse, would be expected to retrace to at least a 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level.

In this case, this is located at old support which is now expected to act as a confluence of resistance around 19.8000.

USD/MXN

Overview
Today last price 19.7775
Today Daily Change -0.1187
Today Daily Change % -0.60
Today daily open 19.8962
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 20.003
Daily SMA50 20.5603
Daily SMA100 21.227
Daily SMA200 22.196
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 19.9985
Previous Daily Low 19.8179
Previous Weekly High 20.1945
Previous Weekly Low 19.7
Previous Monthly High 21.9797
Previous Monthly Low 19.9377
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 19.8869
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 19.9295
Daily Pivot Point S1 19.8099
Daily Pivot Point S2 19.7236
Daily Pivot Point S3 19.6293
Daily Pivot Point R1 19.9905
Daily Pivot Point R2 20.0848
Daily Pivot Point R3 20.1711

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

GBP/USD pressured towards 1.3500 amid Brexit woes, USD bounce

GBP/USD pressured towards 1.3500 amid Brexit woes, USD bounce

GBP/USD holds the lower ground above 1.3500 ahead of the UK Retail Sales data, which are seen dropping 4.2% MoM in November. Cooling Brexit deal hopes and broad-based US dollar rebound weigh on the spot.

GBP/USD News

EUR/USD eases below 1.2150 on dollar bounce, focus on IFO

EUR/USD eases below 1.2150 on dollar bounce, focus on IFO

EUR/USD feels the pull of gravity and slips below 1.2150 on the US dollar's broad-based recovery. The losses could be reversed if the German IFO Expectations Index for December beats estimates.

EUR/USD News

Gold off lows, looks to regain $1900

Gold off lows, looks to regain $1900

Gold is looking to resume its uptrend towards $1900 following the overnight corrective pullback. The progress made by the US lawmakers on the aid package, with a deal likely seen before Christmas, keeps the XAU bulls hopeful.

Gold news

AUD/USD takes bull breather, slips below 0.7600

AUD/USD takes bull breather, slips below 0.7600

AUD/USD slips below 0.7600, correcting lower from a 31-month high of 0.7640 reached on Thursday. The bulls look to have taken a hiatus following a rise from 0.75 to 0.7640 in the previous three trading days. 

AUD/USD News

FX risk rally continues as stimulus prospects grow

FX risk rally continues as stimulus prospects grow

Risk appetite remains strong with equities and currencies extending their gains on Thursday. The growing prospect of a stimulus deal in the US and a Brexit agreement in the UK drove investors out of safe have currencies like the US dollar and Japanese Yen.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures