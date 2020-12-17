Mexican central bank leaves key rate unchanged at 4.25%, as expected

The Mexico central bank set its benchmark interest rate at 4.25% and says that the board was not unanimous on rate decision.

However, two members of its five-person governing board voted to lower borrowing costs by 25 basis points to 4.00%.

Nevertheless, the peso has surged vs a wekaning US dollar and the bears have not thrown in the twoell yet, supporting the EM's space.

Key points

Says two members of the board voted to cut-rate to 4.00%.

Says the balance of risks for the trajectory of inflation is uncertain.

Says monetary policy implementation will depend on evolution factors affecting headline, core inflation and on their expectations.

Says pause provides the necessary room to confirm that the trajectory of inflation converges to the target.

Says risks for inflation, economic activity and financial markets pose major challenges for monetary policy and for the economy in general.

Says economic activity in Mexico continued to improve at the start of 4th quarter, but remains below the levels prior to the pandemic, in an environment of uncertainty and downward risks.

Says headline inflation expectations for the end of 2020 were adjusted downwards and those for the medium and long terms remained stable at levels above the 3% target.

Says ample slack conditions are expected throughout the time frame in which monetary policy operates.

Says imperative to safeguard institutional framework, strengthen macroeconomic fundamentals, adopt necessary actions on monetary and fiscal policy fronts, to enable a better adjustment of domestic financial markets.

USD/MXN update

USD/MXN is better offered on the news within a bearish trend pertaining to US dollar weakness and optimism for global economic growth in 2021. The pair trades at 19.7888, -0.27% at the time of writing,

EM-FX is buoyed by the more positive mood and vaccine rollouts in Western economies fuelling risk appetite and the hunt for yield.

The MSCI index is up some 1.85% for the week at the time of writing at the highest levels since Jan 2018.

USD/MXN 15-min chart

Meanwhile, from a technical standpoint, the BdeM sell-off has run into support.

It has left an overextended M-formation on the 15-min chart. Following such a pattern, a correction of the prior leg of the formation, in this case, a downside impulse, would be expected to retrace to at least a 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level.

In this case, this is located at old support which is now expected to act as a confluence of resistance around 19.8000.