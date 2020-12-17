Mexican central bank leaves key rate unchanged at 4.25%, as expected

The Mexico central bank set its benchmark interest rate at 4.25% and says that the board was not unanimous on rate decision.
However, two members of its five-person governing board voted to lower borrowing costs by 25 basis points to 4.00%.
Nevertheless, the peso has surged vs a wekaning US dollar and the bears have not thrown in the twoell yet, supporting the EM's space.
Key points
Says two members of the board voted to cut-rate to 4.00%.
Says the balance of risks for the trajectory of inflation is uncertain.
Says monetary policy implementation will depend on evolution factors affecting headline, core inflation and on their expectations.
Says pause provides the necessary room to confirm that the trajectory of inflation converges to the target.
Says risks for inflation, economic activity and financial markets pose major challenges for monetary policy and for the economy in general.
Says economic activity in Mexico continued to improve at the start of 4th quarter, but remains below the levels prior to the pandemic, in an environment of uncertainty and downward risks.
Says headline inflation expectations for the end of 2020 were adjusted downwards and those for the medium and long terms remained stable at levels above the 3% target.
Says ample slack conditions are expected throughout the time frame in which monetary policy operates.
Says imperative to safeguard institutional framework, strengthen macroeconomic fundamentals, adopt necessary actions on monetary and fiscal policy fronts, to enable a better adjustment of domestic financial markets.
USD/MXN update
USD/MXN is better offered on the news within a bearish trend pertaining to US dollar weakness and optimism for global economic growth in 2021. The pair trades at 19.7888, -0.27% at the time of writing,
EM-FX is buoyed by the more positive mood and vaccine rollouts in Western economies fuelling risk appetite and the hunt for yield.
The MSCI index is up some 1.85% for the week at the time of writing at the highest levels since Jan 2018.
USD/MXN 15-min chart
Meanwhile, from a technical standpoint, the BdeM sell-off has run into support.
It has left an overextended M-formation on the 15-min chart. Following such a pattern, a correction of the prior leg of the formation, in this case, a downside impulse, would be expected to retrace to at least a 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level.
In this case, this is located at old support which is now expected to act as a confluence of resistance around 19.8000.
USD/MXN
|Overview
|Today last price
|19.7775
|Today Daily Change
|-0.1187
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.60
|Today daily open
|19.8962
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|20.003
|Daily SMA50
|20.5603
|Daily SMA100
|21.227
|Daily SMA200
|22.196
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|19.9985
|Previous Daily Low
|19.8179
|Previous Weekly High
|20.1945
|Previous Weekly Low
|19.7
|Previous Monthly High
|21.9797
|Previous Monthly Low
|19.9377
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|19.8869
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|19.9295
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|19.8099
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|19.7236
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|19.6293
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|19.9905
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|20.0848
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|20.1711
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD pressured towards 1.3500 amid Brexit woes, USD bounce
GBP/USD holds the lower ground above 1.3500 ahead of the UK Retail Sales data, which are seen dropping 4.2% MoM in November. Cooling Brexit deal hopes and broad-based US dollar rebound weigh on the spot.
EUR/USD eases below 1.2150 on dollar bounce, focus on IFO
EUR/USD feels the pull of gravity and slips below 1.2150 on the US dollar's broad-based recovery. The losses could be reversed if the German IFO Expectations Index for December beats estimates.
Gold off lows, looks to regain $1900
Gold is looking to resume its uptrend towards $1900 following the overnight corrective pullback. The progress made by the US lawmakers on the aid package, with a deal likely seen before Christmas, keeps the XAU bulls hopeful.
AUD/USD takes bull breather, slips below 0.7600
AUD/USD slips below 0.7600, correcting lower from a 31-month high of 0.7640 reached on Thursday. The bulls look to have taken a hiatus following a rise from 0.75 to 0.7640 in the previous three trading days.
FX risk rally continues as stimulus prospects grow
Risk appetite remains strong with equities and currencies extending their gains on Thursday. The growing prospect of a stimulus deal in the US and a Brexit agreement in the UK drove investors out of safe have currencies like the US dollar and Japanese Yen.