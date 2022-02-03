- Meta Platforms stock collapses after earnings miss.
- FB beat on revenue but missed on earnings per share.
- Meta Platforms stock dropped nearly 25% afterhours following earnings miss.
Meta Platforms (FB), aka Facebook, had a hugely negative reaction to its earnings report after the close on Wednesday. Meta also announced a move to a new ticker: META. The stock collapsed nearly 25% in the after-hours trading as a big earnings per share (EPS) miss hit the stock. The equity market once again now turns on its heels as Apple (AAPL) and Google (GOOGL) had looked to subdue recent losses.
Meta Platforms Stock News
Meta reported earnings per share of $3.67 versus the $3.84 estimate. Revenue came in at $33.67 billion versus the $33.38 billion consensus estimate. Daily active users (DAU) were reported at 1.93 billion versus estimates for 1.95 billion. Monthly active users (MAU) also came up short versus estimates – at 2.91 billion versus the 2.95 billion estimate. The earnings miss was due to Meta investing in the metaverse. The company spun out earnings for this unit, and unsurprisingly it showed a large loss. Reality Labs, the unit that is involved in building out the metaverse investments, lost $3.3 billion in the last quarter.
Management guided next quarter revenue at $27 to $29 billion. Again this was short of estimates for $30.2 billion. The company also announced it is changing its ticker from FB to META. The change will take place in H1 2022. Currently, the stock is down 22% in the premarket at $251.18.
Meta Platforms Stock Forecast
FB stock has now entered the massive consolidation phase from back in October to December of 2020. This is strong support with a large amount of volume. The point of control at $272 demonstrates that. The higher low in February 2021 was the catalyst for this move to all-time highs. Now all that has been erased, and FB stock is back where it started. Holding above $244 is important. Breaking that and $207 becomes the next target.
We should also note how Facebook or Meta Platforms shows up on many value investor screens. This latest move may see value investors step in and stabilize the stock.
Meta Platforms chart, 20-hour
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops below 1.1280 with initial reaction to ECB statement
EUR/USD came under renewed bearish pressure and fell to a session low near 1.1270 after the European Central Bank (ECB) announced that it left its policy settings unchanged in February. Eyes on ECB President Lagarde's presser.
GBP/USD retreats below 1.3600 during BOE Governor Bailey's presser
GBP/USD erased a portion of its daily gains after climbing to a two-week high of 1.3628 with the initial reaction to the Bank of England's (BOE) decision to hike the policy rate by 25 basis points. BOE Governor Bailey's cautious tone on economic outlook seems to be hurting the British pound.
GBP/USD retreats below 1.3600 during BOE Governor Bailey's presser
GBP/USD erased a portion of its daily gains after climbing to a two-week high of 1.3628 with the initial reaction to the Bank of England's (BOE) decision to hike the policy rate by 25 basis points. BOE Governor Bailey's cautious tone on economic outlook seems to be hurting the British pound.
Gold continues to edge lower toward $1,800
Gold remains on the back foot heading into the NA session on Thursday as investors assess the ECB's and the BOE's policy announcements. XAU/USD was last seen testing $1,800 with the US Dollar Index clinging to modest daily gains above 96.00.
Crypto.com token to provide a buying opportunity before CRO rallies 33%
Crypto.com token is likely to retrace to the support level at $0.355 before rebounding. This downswing will provide an opportunity for buyers to accumulate before a 33% upswing.