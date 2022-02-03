Meta Platforms stock collapses after earnings miss.

FB beat on revenue but missed on earnings per share.

Meta Platforms stock dropped nearly 25% afterhours following earnings miss.

Meta Platforms (FB), aka Facebook, had a hugely negative reaction to its earnings report after the close on Wednesday. Meta also announced a move to a new ticker: META. The stock collapsed nearly 25% in the after-hours trading as a big earnings per share (EPS) miss hit the stock. The equity market once again now turns on its heels as Apple (AAPL) and Google (GOOGL) had looked to subdue recent losses.

Meta Platforms Stock News

Meta reported earnings per share of $3.67 versus the $3.84 estimate. Revenue came in at $33.67 billion versus the $33.38 billion consensus estimate. Daily active users (DAU) were reported at 1.93 billion versus estimates for 1.95 billion. Monthly active users (MAU) also came up short versus estimates – at 2.91 billion versus the 2.95 billion estimate. The earnings miss was due to Meta investing in the metaverse. The company spun out earnings for this unit, and unsurprisingly it showed a large loss. Reality Labs, the unit that is involved in building out the metaverse investments, lost $3.3 billion in the last quarter.

Management guided next quarter revenue at $27 to $29 billion. Again this was short of estimates for $30.2 billion. The company also announced it is changing its ticker from FB to META. The change will take place in H1 2022. Currently, the stock is down 22% in the premarket at $251.18.

Meta Platforms Stock Forecast

FB stock has now entered the massive consolidation phase from back in October to December of 2020. This is strong support with a large amount of volume. The point of control at $272 demonstrates that. The higher low in February 2021 was the catalyst for this move to all-time highs. Now all that has been erased, and FB stock is back where it started. Holding above $244 is important. Breaking that and $207 becomes the next target.

We should also note how Facebook or Meta Platforms shows up on many value investor screens. This latest move may see value investors step in and stabilize the stock.

Meta Platforms chart, 20-hour