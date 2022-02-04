Meta Platforms (FB) Stock News and Forecast: Can Facebook recover from 26% drop?

Meta Platforms shares collapse 26% on an earnings miss.

Amazon may help the tech sector on Friday as its beats big.

FB stock reverses much of 2021 gains in just one day.

Meta Platforms (FB) shares collapsed 26% on Thursday after the company announced earnings on Wednesday after the market closed. Earnings per share (EPS) missed estimates. EPS was reported at $3.67 versus the $3.84 estimate. Revenue did come in ahead of estimates though at $33.67 billion versus the $33.38 billion expected.

Meta Plaforms Stock News

Diving more deeply into the numbers, it was daily average users (DAUs) and monthly average users (MAUs) that particularly disappointed investors. This and a weak outlook. DAUs arrived at 1.93 billion versus estimates for 1.95 billion. MAUs also came up short versus estimates – at 2.91 billion versus the 2.95 billion estimate.

Facebook is investing heavily into the metaverse and that was the main reason behind the earnings miss. The reaction of the shares at a loss of 26% is significant. Investors also felt let down by the weak outlook for the next quarter given by Facebook. Meta said for the next quarter revenue would be in the range of $27 to $29 billion. Analysts had been expecting revenue of over $30 billion next quarter.

Retail investors appear to have bought the dip though. Reuters is citing Vanda Research as saying that retail investors bought $231 million worth of FB stock on Thursday. This is the largest inflow since 2014. The company also announced a ticker change to META. Jim Cramer touched on the retail theme in his Mad Money show, saying the selling is overdone but retail investors may have to wait as the institutional selling will not be over in one day.

Meta Platforms Stock Forecast

We are now more or less back to July 2020 levels. We do notice the earnings gap on July 30, 2020. To fill the gap would take FB down to $234, and yesterday's low was just above $235, so the job is more or less done then. Markets juse cannot resist filling a gap.

The next big support is at $207 from June 29, 2020. We did mention before how Facebook shows up on some value investor screeners, and now it does so even more. Maybe they know more than we, but it would be a brave investor to wade in now.

Meta (FB) chart, daily