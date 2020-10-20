Meadows says talks have finished for the day, still a way to go

White House chief, Mark Meadows, says talks have finished for the day and that there is still a way to go.
Talks will resume again tomorrow and Nancy Pelosi says that she is still hopeful that a deal can be reached this week.
Yestrday, it was reported that the Trump administration has increased its COVID-19 stimulus offer in an attempt to make a deal with House Democrats before the election, White House chief of staff said.
“We’ve increased our offer up to almost $1.9 trillion,” Meadows told reporters on Oct. 19 near the White House.
“The president is willing to give some additional money in terms of direct payments, he’s willing to give some additional money in terms of small business loans to restaurants and hotels and small businesses.”
Wall Street was ending lower than the highest levels on the day as the sentiment for a deal tailed off into the final hour.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed up 113.37 points, or 0.4%, to 28,308.79, the S&P 500 ended 16.2 points higher, or 0.47%, to 3,443.12 and the Nasdaq Composite closed 37.51 points higher, or 0.33%, to 11,516.49.
