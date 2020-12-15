McConnell: We’re not leaving here without a covid package

US Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell says lawmakers won't leave Washington until they get agreement on fresh coronavirus relief.

“We’re not leaving here without a covid package. It’s not going to happen. .. no matter how long it takes, we’ll be here”.

McConnell says he hopes for a government spending bill that would have attached to it a coronavirus agreement.

Twin efforts have been underway in the US Congress this week as lawmakers convene in an attempt to reach a massive government spending deal.

They wish to avert a government shutdown while Republicans and Democrats insist they want to include a fresh round of aid to a coronavirus-hit nation.

McConnell is said to have pleaded with senator not to back a plan to object when Congress meets to ratify election on Jan. 6.

The way to get a deal’ is to 'drop the two most contentious items for the moment'. The Comments refer to liability reform and state, local government aid.

Market implications

Markets are hanging on to every update.

Stock indexes on Wall Street climbed on Tuesday, so far, as progress toward a massive government stimulus bill has kept spirits high.

Investors also hope for continued signals of easy monetary policy from the Federal Reserve's final meeting of the year,

The risk-on mood is also weighing on the greenback: