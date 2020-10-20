McConnell warns White House against making stimulus deal before election

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has told Senate Republicans on Tuesday that he has warned the White House not to make a big stimulus deal before the election, according to two people familiar with his remarks.
The Washington Post has stated that McConnell suggested that the House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) is not negotiating in good faith with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, and any deal they reach could disrupt the Senate’s plans to confirm Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court next week.
Market implications
The S&P 500 came off the midday highs and is heading for a small gain on the day.
At the time of writing and a minute for the close, the index was up just 0.6%.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds near fresh weekly highs ahead of a US stimulus update
The EUR/USD pair trades well above the 1.1800 level after reaching 1.1840 a fresh October high. Market players cautiously optimistic ahead of fresh headlines related to US fiscal aid.
AUD/USD trims intraday losses, retains its bearish tone
The Aussie had a hard time after the dovish RBA’s Minutes, barely able to erase early losses despite Wall Street’s bounce. AUD/USD trading below 0.7100.
XAU/USD bears waiting to feed on head and shoulders
The price of gold has been sucking in the bears since the break of the 1930/20 support, only to pull in demand again at the 1850 mark.
Bitcoin breaks above $12,000 first time since September 1; traders anticipate a bull run
Bitcoin is currently trading at $12,020 after breaking the critical psychological level of $12,000 for the first time since September 1.
WTI extends the consolidation around $40.00 ahead of API
Prices of the barrel of WTI extend the consolidative mood for yet another session on Tuesday, always around the key $40.00 level.