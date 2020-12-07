McConnell: Optimistic on bipartisan relief talks

The Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell had stated that ''he sees no reason to believe disagreements with democrats on covid-19 relief will evaporate soon, despite recent signs of engagement.''

However, he has been recently reported to now say that he is optimistic on bipartisan relief talks.

Earlier, US Senate Democratic leader Schumer says McConnell has refused to compromise on covid relief and today we heard the "same old song" from McConnell.

Schumer stated that there are some encouraging signs though and that a bipartisan group of lawmakers continues to make progress.

The markets are expecting a package to be agreed upon and stocks have been buoyed on such sentiment.