McConnell: No evidence yet Democrats are open to the republican coronavirus aid plan

McConnell says has seen no evidence yet democrats are open to the republican coronavirus aid plan.

He has also confirmed that 'we're going to have an orderly transfer from this administration to the next one'.

Market implications

Investors still do not have any assurance that any fiscal stimulus will be as big and ambitious as the Democrats have hoped for, which is a weight for stocks.

In fact, analysts at Standard Chartered said that the Fed might consider it necessary to ease in coming weeks, even ahead of the next FOMC meeting in December.

If the Democrats do not win both seats, the Republicans will continue to have the majority and hence we expect only a small relief package (as the Republicans then can block it in Congress).