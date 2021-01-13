McConnell: Even if senate began trial this week, no final verdict would be reached until after Trump left office

Following the news that the House has voted to impeach the US President Donald Trump, US Senate Leader McConnell says best if congress spends the next 7 days on facilitating safe inauguration, orderly transfer of power.
Key comments
Says no chance a fair, serious impeachment trial of Trump could conclude before president-elect Biden is sworn in on Jan. 20.
Says Senate impeachment process will begin with the chamber's first regular meeting following receipt of impeachment article from House.
Says even if the Senate began trial this week, no final verdict would be reached until after Trump left office.
Market implications
Markets are on the watch out for retaliation by Trump supporters in the form of protests. However, of far more interest, US President-elect, Joe Biden, will reveal his stimulus plan on Thursday.
Technically, the US dollar is geared-up for an upside extension, contrary to the fact that the market is in anticipation of heavy stimulus fro the new Democratic White House.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls toward 1.2150 as the dollar rebounds
EUR/USD is dropping toward 1.2150 as the dollar gains ground. The move came alongside the fall in US yields following a bond auction on Tuesday. Another bond auction and speeches from Fed officials are eyed.
GBP/USD slides toward 1.36 as UK's Johnson mulls new restrictions
GBP/USD has been extending its losses toward 1.36 as UK PM Johnson left the door open to additional restrictions amid strain on hospitals. The US dollar has been recovering from its fall on Tuesday.
Gold consolidating above $1850 at tip of ascending triangle
It has broadly been a day of consolidation for spot gold prices (XAU/USD). The yellow metal trades with modest gains of just under $4 on the day or about 0.2% and sits currently sits just to the south of the $1860 mark, having twice rebounded from tests of the $1850 mark to the downside this session.
Ripple finds supporters in legal battle agains the SEC allowing XRP price to regain lost ground
According to the most recent report released by Gatehub, a popular cryptocurrency wallet, XRP will continue to be supported on the platform unless the SEC’s complaint is adjudicated and the final decision states XRP is a security.
US Dollar Index sticks to gains above 90.00 ahead of Fedspeak, data
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the buck vs. a basket of its main competitors, keeps the buying interest unaltered above 90.00 so far on Wednesday.