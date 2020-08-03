A series of comments have started to come through as Treasury Secretary Mnuchin says meetings with Democratic leaders of Congress on coronavirus relief bill is done for the day.

Key notes

US House Speaker Pelosi says meeting on coronavirus relief bill was productive.

US Democratic senator Schumer says believes there is a desire to get something done on coronavirus relief.

McConnel says democrats are refusing to budge.

Pelosi says will meet again with treasury secretary Mnuchin, white house's meadows on Tuesday.

Market implications

Republicans are griping that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi won't drop her expansive wish list.

Both the Trump administration negotiating team and top Capitol Hill Democrats remain far apart.

At this stage, several more days of talks are going to be needed but it would appear the market has this factored in now as the delays are doing little to hinder progress on Wall Street.

The S&P 500 index is up 0.8% at the time of writing after printing fresh recovery highs on its road towards closing the gap: