MAS Preview: Outlook improved but “extended period” still needed – ANZ

Khoon Goh, Head of Asia Research at ANZ explains that Singapore’s economic outlook has improved, but strength in the external sector is offset by weakness in domestic demand and as slack in the labour market means inflation pressures will remain muted. So, there is no urgency for the MAS to tighten policy, he further adds.

Key Quotes

“We expect the MAS to maintain their current neutral monetary policy stance at their October review. Importantly, we expect the “extended period” wording to be maintained.”

“The earliest we see MAS exiting from the neutral stance is in October 2018. With the next move more likely a tightening than an easing, the S$NEER will continue to trade between 0.5-1% above the midpoint.”

“Singdollar to be Dollar driven