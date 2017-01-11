Markit: Strong improvement in operating conditions across the US manufacturing sector

Markit: Strong improvement in operating conditions across the US manufacturing sectorBy Eren Sengezer
"The seasonally adjusted IHS Markit final US Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index registered 54.6 in October, up from 53.1 in September," IHS Markit said on Wednesday.
Key highlights:
- October survey data signalled a strong improvement in operating conditions across the US manufacturing sector.
- The health of the sector improved to the greatest extent since January, supported by accelerated expansions in output and new orders.
- In response to greater production requirements, US manufacturing firms expanded their workforce numbers and at the strongest rate since June 2015.
- Purchasing activity continued to rise, with firms replenishing inventories to ensure orders could be met in a timely manner.
- Inflationary pressures remained marked in October.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.