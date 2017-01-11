Markit: Growth in the Canadian manufacturing sector showed signs of easing in October

Markit: Growth in the Canadian manufacturing sector showed signs of easing in OctoberBy Eren Sengezer
"Growth in the Canadian manufacturing sector showed signs of easing in October, with both output and new orders rising at weaker rates," IHS Markit reported on Wednesday.
Key highlights:
- New export orders decreased for the first time in a year.
- Disruption caused by Hurricane Harvey in the U.S. continued to impact the sector.
- The seasonally adjusted Canada Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index dipped to 54.3 in October from 55.0 in September.
- In response to pressure on capacity, firms stepped up their hiring activities in October.
- Employment rose at a marked pace, extending the current sequence of job creation to 13 months.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.