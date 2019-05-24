Markets: What is most important in the week ahead? – Nordea Markets

According to analysts at Nordea Markets, the week ahead has Euro-area monetary growth on offer on Tuesday 28 May, and they think these numbers are important as the M1 growth number tends to lead both PMI and GDP developments.
Key Quotes
“While the trade (and tech?) war risks exterminate all kinds of green shoots, the recent pick-up in M1 growth indicates that EA growth may bottom in the second half of this year.”
“There is also a raft of US regional surveys released during the week, ranging from Dallas Fed (Tuesday 28 May) to Richmond Fed (Wednesday 29 May) and Chicago PMI (Friday 31 May). The signs from Philly Fed and New York Fed in May indicate that US sentiment has rebounded – possibly helped by the jump in Chinese imports as well as by the previous easing of financial conditions in Asia.”
“China’s PMI manufacturing by the FLP will be published on Friday 31 May. The recent plunge in the Shanghai composite index suggests that we are likely to see a weaker figure, as well as a weaker PMI imports component.”
“Following the EU parliamentary elections this weekend (polling stations close: Sunday CET10:00). The European Council has scheduled a meeting already on Tuesday 28 May.”
“Finally, there’re German and Italian inflation data (Friday 31 May), which are released ahead of the more important EA flash estimates on 4 June. We expect EA core inflation to fall back, as prices drop after the Easter occurring in April.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
