Markets: What is most important in the week ahead? – Nordea

Analysts at Nordea Markets suggest that next week we will get a fresh test of whether uncertainty in survey measures will abate now that trade and Brexit risks have faded.
Key Quotes
“The conference board CEO survey is published on Tuesday. This survey has never been at levels as bad as in Q3 2019 without a subsequent recession. Let’s see whether this was a geopolitically-driven false flag. One should expect a BIG rebound in this survey, if geopolitical uncertainty was the key driver behind the weak survey. We suspect that tight financial conditions during 2018 are also part of the reason.”
“Measures like NFIP job openings, employment legs of PMIs and overtime hours worked have warned of weaker non-farm-payrolls (Friday) a couple of months in a row. This is do or die time for the slowdown 2.0 narrative. The labour market should show some tentative weak signs during Q1 2020, if the usual lead/lag patterns are to be trusted. We still lean this way.”
“We will also continue to watch out for signals of increasing inflation pressures next week in prices paid in PMI surveys and from the Euro area (risks are on the upside given data released today) on Tuesday. Gold prices have started to trade as if a small wave of inflation will flood markets during H1 2020. The otherwise strong correlation between gold prices and the amount of negative yielding debt has broken down. Is this a sign that markets expect late-cyclical inflation pressures?”
“Inflationary pressures will peak during H1 2020 judging from the simple relationship between PMI levels and core inflation. ISM leads US core inflation by roughly 1.5 years.”
“The calendar in Scandinavia is relatively light next week, but it is worthwhile keeping an eye on the weak Swedish service PMI on Tuesday as well as the Riksbank minutes on Wednesday. On Friday, we will get the monthly inflation print from Norway.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends losses after major US-Iranian escalation, ahead of US data
EUR/USD is dipping below 1.1150 following the US killing of a top Iranian commander in Iraq. The risk-off mood sends investors to the safety of the US dollar. German inflation beat expectations and US ISM Manufacturing PMI is eyed.
GBP/USD remains vulnerable near weekly lows
GBP/USD extends its drop below 1.31 amid safe-haven flows toward the US dollar following escalating Mid-East tensions. UK Construction PMI fell short of expectations with 44.4 points.
Middle East bursts and heats the crypto haven
The main crypto assets turned upward when the attack in Baghdad became known. There are medium-term upside possibilities that could drive the market into Bitcoin’s halving. The crypto market is very sensitive and reacts quickly to events.
Suleimani killing: Three reasons a US-Iran war may break out and potential market impact
Qassem Suleimani's killing is significant as he is a senior state actor. Iran has already proved its sophisticated capabilities in attacking Saudi oil installations. The upcoming Israeli elections and PM Netanyahu's battle for staying out of prison may add to the escalation.
USD/JPY: Oversold conditions may stop the US-Iranian escalation free-fall
USD/JPY has dropped sharply following the US killing of a top Iranian commander. US ISM Manufacturing PMI and the FOMC minutes are eyed. Friday's four-hour chart is pointing to oversold conditions.