Markets were mixed overnight - ANZ

Markets were mixed overnight - ANZBy Ross J Burland
Analysts at ANZ explained that equity markets were mixed with long-end treasuries down a couple of basis points.
Key Quotes:
"Oil continued to gradually rise and the USD was biased lower. All eyes were on the BoE today – it delivered a dovish hike (see further commentary below). GBP dropped 1.4%, yields fell 8-10bps across the curve, and equities rose 1%.
The initial response to the US tax bill has been muted. In short, affluent earners will be paying for a corporate tax cut, but details are lacking. The major US equity markets are little changed at the time of writing.
The commodity bloc outperformed in the currency markets. US 10-year bond yields fell 3bps. Oil was up 0.2% and gold is up 0.2% at the time of writing at USD1277/oz."
