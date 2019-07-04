Markets turned bullish on Indian Rupee as US-China trade talks resume – Reuters poll

The latest Reuters polls of 15 respondents showed that the resumption of the US-China trade talks has led the investors to reduce their bearish bets on most Asian currencies.

Key Findings:

“Bearish bets on the Chinese yuan more than halved.

Markets turned bullish on the Indian rupee and Philippine peso and unwound most bearish positions on the Indonesian rupiah.

Bullish bets on the Thai baht more than doubled, seeing their strongest level since late February. Rumours of China shifting manufacturing processes into the country have prompted increased investment into Thailand's assets.”