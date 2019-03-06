Markets: Summary of key events in the week ahead – Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank analysts points out that in today’s US session, the Fed's Daly, Barkin and Bullard are due to speak, while President Trump travels to the UK where he is expected to meet with UK PM May (continuing through to Wednesday).
Key Quotes
“Tuesday: In terms of data, in Europe the May CPI report for the Euro Area is due along with the April unemployment rate, while in the US we'll get final April durable goods, capital goods and factory orders data. Meanwhile the Fed's Powell, Williams and Brainard are due to speak, the former making opening remarks at a Fed research conference.”
“Wednesday: The remaining final May PMIs will be due in Japan, China, Europe and the US along with April PPI and retail sales for the Euro Area, and the May ISM nonmanufacturing and ADP employment print in the US. Away from that the BoE's Ramsden is due to speak in the morning, followed by the Fed's Clarida, Bowman and Bostic. The Fed's Beige Book is also due to be released. Elsewhere, China's Xi Jinping makes a two-day state visit to Russia while President Trump meets Ireland PM Varadkar.”
“Thursday: The ECB policy meeting will likely be the main focus of the day, while data releases in Europe include April factory orders in Germany and final Q1 GDP revisions for the Euro Area. In the US we're due to get final Q1 readings for nonfarm productivity and unit labour costs, jobless claims and the April trade balance. The Fed's Kaplan and Williams are also due to speak, while the BoJ's Kuroda and BoE's Carney are also scheduled to make comments. President Trump is expected to meet France President Macron.”
“Friday: The May employment report in the US will be the main data focus. Also due are April industrial production prints in Germany and France, April trade balance in Germany and April wholesale inventories and consumer credit in the US. The May foreign reserves reading for China is also expected at some stage. Meanwhile, UK PM May is due to step down as leader of the Conservative Party.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Editors' pick
EUR/USD settles around 1.1240, holds at 3-week highs
The EUR/USD pair traded as high as 1.1261 Monday, as softer-than-expected manufacturing output alongside Fed's Bullard comments, opening doors for a rate cut in the US, triggered a dollar's sell-off.
GBP/USD seesaws around 1.2670 amid fewer fresh catalysts
Despite mostly holding its earlier strength, GBP/USD refrains from further advances as it seesaws near 1.2670 during early Tuesday. The Cable gave little importance to the UK manufacturing PMI’s drop to the lowest since 2016 .
USD/JPY bears testing below 108 handle towards 107.27 61.8% Fibonacci target
USD/JPY remains immedaitely offered while below the 20-D SMA and the near term downtrend at 109.92 higher up.
Reserve Bank of Australia Preview: Rate reduction expected
The Reserve Bank of Australia will announce its decision on interest rates at 2:30 pm AEST am in Sydney, Australia, 4:30 am GMT and 12:30am EDT Tuesday June 4th.
Gold: bears look for pull back to 1297/98
Gold has extended above channels resistance. Gold broke the 25th March highs at 1323, scoring a high of 1328 overnight. 1297 comes in as a compelling downside target being the 50% Fibo retracement of the late April and early May double-bottom swing lows to recent spike high.