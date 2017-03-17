Markets look to G-20 meeting for cues - WSJ

The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) offers a brief insight of what to expect from the upcoming G20 meeting, especially with the focus on the US President Trump-Merkel meeting and treasury secretary Mnuchin’s address.

Key Points:

Meeting of finance chiefs from the Group of 20

Khoon Goh, head of research for Asia at ANZ noted, “Traders are monitoring how China and Japan will react to pressure from Mr. Mnuchin to strengthen their currencies against the U.S. dollar. There is a lot of interest if there will be any material changes out of the G-20"

US Treasury Sec. Mnuchin is expected to urge China, Japan, Germany and other G-20 members to keep their promise to not use their exchange rates for competitive gains