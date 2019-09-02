Markets: Key events in the week ahead – Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank analysts point out that Tuesday’s data highlights include the August ISM manufacturing and final manufacturing PMI in the US.

Key Quotes

“July construction spending is also due, while in Europe we’ll get July PPI for the Euro Area. In the evening the Fed’s Rosengren is due to speak at an event in Massachusetts. UK Parliament will also sit for two weeks before being suspended from September 14th. Elsewhere, the RBA policy decision is due.”

“Wednesday: The highlight of the data will be the final August services and composite PMI revisions in Japan, China (Caixin readings) and Europe. We’ll also get July retail sales for the Euro Area while in the US the data includes the July trade balance and August vehicle sales. It’ll also be a busy day for Fedspeak with Williams, Evans, Bowman, Bullard and Kashkari all due to speak. The ECB’s Lane will also speak in London. Other events to note include the BoC policy meeting and the US-China Economic and Security Review Commission providing their annual report on US-China relations to Congress.”

“Thursday: Data releases in the US include the August ADP employment change print, final Q2 nonfarm productivity and unit labour costs readings, jobless claims, final services and composite PMIs for August, August ISM non-manufacturing and final July revisions for factory orders, durable and capital goods orders. In Germany July factory orders is due. Elsewhere, the ECB’s Guindos and BoE’s Tenreyro speak at the ECB annual research conference, while the Riksbank policy meeting is due.”

“Friday: The August employment report in the US is the big data highlight. Away from that, Fed Chair Powell is due to speak in the evening at an event organised by the SNB on the economic outlook and monetary policy. Other data releases include final Q2 GDP revisions for the Euro Area, July industrial production and Q2 labour costs in Germany, August house price data in the UK and July trade balance in France. The Bank of Russia rate decision is also due, while German Chancellor Merkel is expected to travel to China to meet with Premier Li Keqiang. The ECB’s Guindos is also expected to speak.”