Deutsche Bank analysts point out the key economic events and macro releases for markets this week.

Key Quotes

“Tuesday: It's a fairly light day for data with releases including Japan's June labour earnings, Germany's June factory orders and July construction PMI, and June Jolts job openings in the US. Aside from the data, Fed's Bullard is due to speak on US economy in Washington while Walt Disney will be reporting earnings.”

“Wednesday: It's another light day for data with releases of note being China’s July foreign reserves, Germany's June industrial production and the UK's July Halifax house prices. In the US we are due to get latest mortgage approvals and June consumer credit data. We'll also get the BoJ's summary of opinions for the July policy decision while Unicredit, AIG, Commerzbank, Glencore and Booking Holdings will be reporting earnings.”

“Thursday: The key highlight of the day is likely to be China's July trade balance data and the ECB will publish its latest economic bulletin. Besides, we will also get Japan's June current account and trade balance data, France's July industry sentiment and in the US, we'll get June wholesale trade sales and wholesale inventories data along with the latest initial and continuing claims. Deutsche Telekom, Zurich Insurance Group and Aviva will be reporting earnings.”

“Friday: It’s a busy Friday with a host of data releases lined up including China's July CPI and the release of preliminary Q2 GDP due in Japan and the UK. Other releases include Germany's June trade balance and current account balance, Italy's final July CPI, France's preliminary Q2 wage data and June industrial production along with the UK's monthly GDP for June, trade balance, index of services, industrial production and construction output data. In the US, we are due to get July PPI data. Novo Nordisk will be reporting earnings.”