Deutsche Bank analysts point out that it’s a light start to the week and in the US the only release of note is July’s Dallas Fed manufacturing activity index.
Key Quotes
“Tuesday: The main highlight of the day is going to be the outcome of the BoJ's monetary policy meeting while in the US June core PCE is also due. In terms of data, we will also get the Euro Area’s June unemployment rate, preliminary Q2 GDP in France along with June consumer spending, preliminary July CPI in Germany along with August GfK consumer confidence and July confidence indicators for the Euro Area. In the US, we will get June personal income and spending data, May S&P Corelogic house price index and July Conference Board consumer confidence indicator. Trade talks between the US and China will resume and it's the first of two nights of Democratic primary debates. Earnings releases include Apple, BP, Procter & Gamble, Mastercard and Pfizer.”
“Wednesday: The outcome of the FOMC meeting followed by Chair Powell's press conference (07:30pm London Time) will be the main event of the day. Overnight China's official July PMIs are also due. In terms of data, we’ll get the UK's July GfK consumer confidence, the Euro Area, France and Italy's preliminary July CPI, Euro Area, Spain and Italy's preliminary Q2 GDP, and Germany's July unemployment report. In the US, we will get July ADP employment change and MNI Chicago PMI. It's also the second night of Democratic primary debates while earnings releases include General Electric, Airbus and Lloyds Banking Group.”
“Thursday: The main highlight of the day is going to be the outcome of the BoE’s monetary policy meeting followed by Governor Carney's press conference, while the release of final July manufacturing PMIs is also due in Japan, China, the Euro Area, UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy and the US. In the US, we will also get July Challenger job cuts, ISM manufacturing data and total vehicle sales along with latest weekly initial and continuing claims, and June construction spending. Away from data, BoJ's Amamiya is also due to speak, while the UK has a parliamentary by-election. Earnings releases include Royal Dutch Shell, Barclays, Verizon Communications, General Motors, Rio Tinto and Siemens.”
“Friday: It’s a payrolls Friday with July’s nonfarm payrolls report due in the US (1:30pm London Time). Prior to that, we will get the BoJ's June policy meeting minutes, the UK's July construction PMI and the Euro Area’s June PPI and retail sales. In the US, we’ll get the June trade balance, factory orders, and final durable and capital goods orders along with the final University of Michigan survey results. Earnings releases include Exxon Mobil, Chevron and RBS.”
