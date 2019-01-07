Markets: Key events in the week ahead – Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank analysts point out the key economic events and macro releases from across the globe which are going to impact the markets.

Key Quotes

“Tuesday: Data includes June house price stats in the UK, May PPI for the Euro Area and June vehicle sales in the US. The Fed’s Williams and Mester are also due to speak along with the ECB’s Knot. Meanwhile, OPEC+ meet in Vienna and Turkey’s Erdogan visits Beijing. Tuesday is also the day that the European Commission may decide to open a disciplinary procedure against Italy.”

“Wednesday: The remaining June PMIs will be the main data highlight. The remaining Caixin PMIs will also be out in China while other data in the US includes the June ADP employment report, May trade balance, jobless claims, June ISM non-manufacturing and final May durable and capital goods orders. The ECB’s Villeroy and Nowotny are due to speak along with the BoJ’s Funo and BoE’s Broadbent. US markets are also expected to close early.”

“Thursday: US markets will remain closed for the Independence Day public holiday. As for data, the only release due in Europe is May retail sales for the Euro Area. The ECB’s Lane and Guindos are also due to make comments.”

“Friday: The June employment report in the US will be the main highlight for data. Prior to that we get May factory orders in Germany, May trade balance in France, June house prices data in the UK and Q1 labour costs in the UK. The ECB’s Guindos is also due to speak.”