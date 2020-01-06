Analysts at Deutsche Bank list down the key events and economic releases from across the globe which will have maximum impact on the financial markets for the week ahead.
Key Quotes
“Tuesday
Data: Japan final December composite and services PMIs, Germany December construction PMI, Euro Area November retail sales, Italy preliminary December CPI, Euro Area December CPI estimate, preliminary December core CPI, US November trade balance, December ISM non-manufacturing index, November factory orders, final November durable goods orders, Canada November international merchandise trade
Wednesday
Data: Germany November factory orders, France December consumer confidence, trade balance, Euro Area final December consumer confidence, economic confidence, US weekly MBA mortgage applications, December ADP employment change
Central Banks: Fed’s Brainard speaks
Thursday
Data: China December PPI, CPI, Germany November trade balance, industrial production, Italy preliminary November unemployment rate, Euro Area November unemployment rate, Canada December housing starts, November building permits, US weekly initial jobless claims
Central Banks: Fed’s Clarida, Williams, Evans and Bullard speak
Friday
Data: Japan preliminary November leading index, France November industrial production, manufacturing production, Italy November industrial production, Canada December net change in employment, unemployment rate, US December change in nonfarm payrolls, unemployment rate, average hourly earnings, participation rate, final November wholesale inventories.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends gains amid Mid-East tensions, USD profit-taking
EUR/USD has surpassed 1.12, as the greenback pares the gains it enjoyed after the killing of Iranian general Suleimani. Euro-zone Services PMIs beat expectations.
GBP/USD climbs above 1.3150 amid USD weakness, upbeat UK PMI
GBP/USD is trading above 1.3150 as Mid-East tensions dominate the news and the greenback is retreating from the highs. The final UK Services PMI beat expectations with 50 points.
Forex Today: US-Iran escalation powers Oil and safe-havens, a busy docket ahead
The risk-off sentiment extended, kicking-off a fresh week this Monday, mainly fueled by heightened US-Iran geopolitical tensions, as both sides traded threats following the US killing of a top Iranian Quds commander Soleimani last Friday.
Gold eases from multi-year tops, still well bid around $1575 region
Gold maintained its strong bid tone through the early European session, albeit trimmed a part of its early gains to the highest level since April 2013.
USD/JPY: decline to continue on risk-off mood
Japanese yen strengthening amid mounting tensions between the US and Iran. US December Markit Services PMI and Composite PMI to be out after Wall Street’s opening. USD/JPY tested 107.70 and holds nearby, poised to break below the level.