Markets: Key economic events and data releases for the week ahead – Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank analysts point out the key economic events and data releases that are going to have maximum impact on the direction of markets for the week ahead.

Key Quotes

“Tuesday

Data: Japan August cash earnings, current account balance, trade balance; China September Caixin services and composite PMIs; Australia NAB business conditions, foreign reserves; UK Q2 unit labor costs; Germany August industrial production; France August trade balance, current account balance; US September PPI, NFIB small business optimism

Central Banks: Remarks from Fed's Powell, Evans, Kashkari, BoE's Carney, Tenreyro, Haldane, ECB's Lane, Constancio, Norges Bank's Olsen. Uganda rate decision

Politics: European Parliament holds confirmation hearings for its three incoming vice presidents

Other: New IMF Director Kristalina Georgieva speaks.”

“Wednesday

Data: Japan preliminary September machine tool orders; France September industry sentiment; US MBA mortgage applications, August JOLTS, wholesale trade sales and inventories

Central Banks: Fed's Powell and George speak; September FOMC meeting minutes; BoE Financial Policy Committee quarterly statement

Politics: The C40 climate summit starts in Copenhagen

Other: IMF World Economic Outlook analytic chapters published.”

“Thursday

Data: Japan September PPI and core machine orders; Germany August trade balance and current account balance; France August industrial and manufacturing production; UK September RICS house price balance, August monthly GDP, industrial and manufacturing production, construction output, trade balance; US September CPI, hourly earnings, initial and continuing claims

Central Banks: Remarks from BoJ's Amamiya, Fed's Mester, Bostic; ECB Accounts of September Policy Meeting; Peru rate decision

Politics: Chinese Vice Premier Liu He visits Washington for trade talks with his US counterparts; EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council hold meetings in Luxembourg

Other: OPEC Oil Market Report released

Earnings: Delta Airlines, Walgreens Boots Alliance.”

“Friday

Data: Germany September CPI; US preliminary October University of Michigan survey, September import and export price index

Central Banks: Remark's from Fed's Kashkari, Rosengren and Kaplan

Politics: Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi meet for their second unofficial summit.”