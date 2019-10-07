Markets: Key economic events and data releases for the week ahead – Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank analysts point out the key economic events and data releases that are going to have maximum impact on the direction of markets for the week ahead.
Key Quotes
“Tuesday
Data: Japan August cash earnings, current account balance, trade balance; China September Caixin services and composite PMIs; Australia NAB business conditions, foreign reserves; UK Q2 unit labor costs; Germany August industrial production; France August trade balance, current account balance; US September PPI, NFIB small business optimism
Central Banks: Remarks from Fed's Powell, Evans, Kashkari, BoE's Carney, Tenreyro, Haldane, ECB's Lane, Constancio, Norges Bank's Olsen. Uganda rate decision
Politics: European Parliament holds confirmation hearings for its three incoming vice presidents
Other: New IMF Director Kristalina Georgieva speaks.”
“Wednesday
Data: Japan preliminary September machine tool orders; France September industry sentiment; US MBA mortgage applications, August JOLTS, wholesale trade sales and inventories
Central Banks: Fed's Powell and George speak; September FOMC meeting minutes; BoE Financial Policy Committee quarterly statement
Politics: The C40 climate summit starts in Copenhagen
Other: IMF World Economic Outlook analytic chapters published.”
“Thursday
Data: Japan September PPI and core machine orders; Germany August trade balance and current account balance; France August industrial and manufacturing production; UK September RICS house price balance, August monthly GDP, industrial and manufacturing production, construction output, trade balance; US September CPI, hourly earnings, initial and continuing claims
Central Banks: Remarks from BoJ's Amamiya, Fed's Mester, Bostic; ECB Accounts of September Policy Meeting; Peru rate decision
Politics: Chinese Vice Premier Liu He visits Washington for trade talks with his US counterparts; EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council hold meetings in Luxembourg
Other: OPEC Oil Market Report released
Earnings: Delta Airlines, Walgreens Boots Alliance.”
“Friday
Data: Germany September CPI; US preliminary October University of Michigan survey, September import and export price index
Central Banks: Remark's from Fed's Kashkari, Rosengren and Kaplan
Politics: Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi meet for their second unofficial summit.”
