Markets have switched off for the holiday period - ANZ

Analysts at ANZ noted a quiet old night, a sign that people have already switched off for the holiday period.

Key Quotes:

"The S&P 500 and DJIA were both down 0.1% with financial sector shares leading the declines. European bourses were also generally softer with the Euro Stoxx 50 and CAC 40 both down 0.3% and the DAX and FTSE 100 flat.

The USD was generally a little softer with the Yen firming and the euro a tad higher.

The Swedish crown was the largest mover, buoyed by dissent in the ranks at the Riksbank (see below).

Bonds were a little lower (US 10 year down a tad to 2.54% and German 10 year bund yield a few points to 0.24%; that’s still a glaring gap so don’t expect any USD profit taking squeeze (which looks likely) to change the fundamental trend in favour of the dollar.

Oil prices were weaker, both WTI and Brent prices down 0.9% and 1.1% respectively at the time of writing."