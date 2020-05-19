Markets getting ahead of themselves pricing in negative U.S. rates next year - JPMorgan Asset Management

It's way too soon for the Federal Reserve (Fed) to cut interest rates below zero, according to JPMorgan Asset Management.

Key quotes (Source: Bloomberg Quint)

For now, the Fed is much more focused on the balance sheet than on negative rates. On the whole, the shift is a little bit away from negative rates. Three, four years down the line if the economy is still in a very weak state, then perhaps the Federal Reserve could consider negative rates.

Fed's President Powell said in a television interview with CBS over the weekend that negative rates were probably not an appropriate or useful policy as they create distortions, which overshadow benefits.