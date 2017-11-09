Markets expect too much from the ECB – BAML

Analysts at BofA Merrill Lynch explain that ECB’s QE has an expiration date and for a number of reasons, the ECB does not seem willing or capable to increase the issue limit or relax the capital key in its QE purchases.

Key Quotes

“QE will have to end next year.

However, investors expect a relatively fast pace for QE tapering. Indeed, our Rates and FX Sentiment survey shows that most investors expect ECB QE to be over by mid-2018. Moreover, the market is pricing faster hikes by the ECB than by the Fed for the next three years.”

“We disagree with this consensus for the following reasons: