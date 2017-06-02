Markets are trading a one-sided view - aka Trump - Rabobank

Analysts at Rabobank explained that the market looks to be trading a very one-sided view.

Key Quotes:

"The market looks to be trading a very one-sided view of the new Trump administration in seemingly pricing in all of the potential upside risks and looking through those to the downside.

However, we believe that more “mechanistic” factors may be behind the post-electoral price action. If so, it would be wrong to conclude that these market moves reflect an optimistic view on the part of investors. Trading them as such risks exacerbating any potential correction due to extreme positioning."