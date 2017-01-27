Market wrap: US dollar shook off GDP - Westpac

Analysts at Westpac offered a market wrap.

Key Quotes:

"Global market sentiment: Disappointed US GDP data pushed bond yields lower but only briefly ruffled the US dollar.

Interest rates: US 10yr treasury yields fell from 2.53% to 2.48%, with most of the move coming after the US data. 2yr yields fell from 1.24% to 1.21%. GDP data and headline durable goods orders were disappointing, but the latter detail was decent and inflation expectations ticked higher.

Currencies: The US dollar index closed Friday little changed after falling in response to the data disappointments. EUR rose from 1.0658 to 1.0725 while USD/JPY ranged between 114.68 and 115.38. AUD rose from 0.7512 to 0.7573. NZD rose from 0.7232 to 0.7285. AUD/NZD ranged between 1.0370 and 1.0410."